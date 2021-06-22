Iowa Crop Report Released

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 3.4 days suitable for field work last week. The statewide average temperature was 74.2 degrees last week, less than 1 (0.4) degree below normal. Last week’s precipitation averaged 1.35 inches around the state, 0.32 inches above normal. As of Sunday, the corn crop condition was rated 8 percent poor to very poor, 27 percent fair, and 65 percent good to excellent as the state’s corn silking stage reached 14 percent, compared to the five year average of 22 percent. The statewide soybean conditions were rated 10 percent poor to very poor, 27 percent fair, and 63 percent good to excellent as the beans blooming reached 22 percent, compared to the 5 year average of 23 percent. The winter wheat harvested for grain reached 87 percent, compared to the 5 year average of 82 percent. Locally farmers report most all the area wheat has been cut with many areas in need of some rain.