Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa Crop Report Released

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only spotty rains across most areas of the State, farmers had 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week. ending June 20, 2021 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included spraying post emergence herbicides, side dressing nitrogen, and harvesting hay. Topsoil moisture levels rated 25%...

kiow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Curling#Crops#Iowa Crop Report#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Indiana Stateagfax.com

Indiana Corn: Potential Impacts of Recent Flooding on Growth, Yield

Over the last couple weeks, portions of Indiana have received significant rainfall amounts that have approached > than 5-6 in. With this occurrence of heavy rainfall, the risk of potential flooding and saturated soils also increases, especially in poorly-drained soils, low-lying areas of fields, and fields close to creek and river bottoms.
Iowa Stateiowapublicradio.org

Iowa Scales Back Reporting Of Coronavirus Data

Starting Wednesday, Iowa health officials are changing how often they’ll report COVID-19 data. In a memo, officials said starting July 7 they will now update the state’s coronavirus website once a week on Wednesdays. Previously, they updated it several times daily throughout the pandemic. They will continue to report positive...
Iowa Statekciiradio.com

More Moisture Needed for Iowa Crops

Besides southeast Iowa, little to no precipitation allowed farmers 5.7 suitable days for field work last week, according to the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Spotty rains benefitted crops but farmers reported more moisture is needed, especially in the northern two-thirds...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Climate change triggers rare crop diseases in Missouri

(Missouri Info Corps) – New crop diseases pervading Missouri have been linked to climate change, and they’re directly impacting crop production. Climate change has already made Missouri a little more hot and humid but has also caused some diseases for crops like corn and soybeans to become more prevalent. If not treated properly, farmers could see a significant loss in crop yields. However, there are ways Missourians can both fight off these crop diseases and combat climate change.
Illinois Statefreedom929.com

ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 3.4 days suitable for field work last week. The statewide average temperature was 74.2 degrees last week, less than 1 (0.4) degree below normal. Last week’s precipitation averaged 1.35 inches around the state, 0.32 inches above normal. As of Sunday, the corn crop condition was rated 8 percent poor to very poor, 27 percent fair, and 65 percent good to excellent as the state’s corn silking stage reached 14 percent, compared to the five year average of 22 percent. The statewide soybean conditions were rated 10 percent poor to very poor, 27 percent fair, and 63 percent good to excellent as the beans blooming reached 22 percent, compared to the 5 year average of 23 percent. The winter wheat harvested for grain reached 87 percent, compared to the 5 year average of 82 percent. Locally farmers report most all the area wheat has been cut with many areas in need of some rain.
Lamb County, TXlambcountyleadernews.com

USDA reminds producers to file crop acreage reports

Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after spring planting should make an appointment with the Lamb County Farm Service Agency (FSA) before the applicable deadline. “In order to comply with USDA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise 2% on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose nearly 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from heavy losses in the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of U.S. crops below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Changes Cover Crop Grazing Policy

(NAFB) – Farmers with crop insurance can now hay, graze or chop cover crops for silage, haylage or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the prevented planting payment. The Department of Agriculture announced the change Tuesday. Previously, cover crops could only be hayed, grazed or chopped...
Agricultureagdaily.com

Research shows cleaner air boosted corn & soybean yields

Farmers are always looking for a way to improve their yields. However, some factors are out of their control — like the air around them. But a new Stanford-led study estimates pollution reductions between 1999 and 2019 contributed to about 20 percent of the increase in corn and soybean yield gains during that period — an amount worth about $5 billion per year.
Williamsville, MOKFVS12

Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Some new rules are meant to help America’s animal farmers. The goal is to protect area farmers from large meat processors and encourage more competition in the agriculture industry. That includes tightening the definition of what it means to be raised in the USA. “As a...
Iowa Statewho13.com

6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show six additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported and there are 76 new cases of the virus in the state. The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website between 10:00 a.m. Friday...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Japanese beetles emerging in Iowa crop fields

IARN — A well-known pest of turfgrass and landscapes in the United States is once again making its presence known in Iowa crop fields. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach agronomists have taken many reports of the Japanese beetle showing up across the state. Aaron Saeugling with ISU Extension says the pest has been reported in over three-fourths of Iowa counties since 1994. The adult beetles eat the foliage, fruits and flowers of over 300 plants, and can also be seen feeding in many corn and soybean fields.
Agricultureillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA Acreage Report friendly for crops, devastating for livestock producers

Corn and soybean futures closed sharply higher Wednesday after USDA’s planted acreage revisions failed to meet trade expectations. Iowa State University Extension economist Chad Hart says USDA grew the acres, but not nearly as much as the market was expecting. “With the drier conditions we saw this spring, there was...
Agriculturekwbg.com

Crop Progress Report, Rain Last Week Helped, More Needed

DES MOINES, Iowa—Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig Monday commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November. “An active weather pattern shifted into the Midwest last week bringing several days of widespread...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans firm ahead of U.S. crop report; corn eases

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, as traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. government report on stock and acreage, while corn prices eased. Wheat futures ticked higher although expectations of strong output in Russia, the world’s biggest exporter, capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. crop conditions maintain progress, USDA reports

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions change little. Overall, both crops maintain progress at or above five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 4% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 6% five-year average. On Monday, the U.S. corn condition...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Do USDA NASS Crop and Livestock Reports Impact Prices?

Since about the mid-1980s, NASS has kept tabs on price reactions after crop and livestock reports. We have reactions for corn, soybeans, cotton and wheat crops, and cattle on feed, hogs and pigs, and milk production. We calculate commodity prices one day after and one week after reports, including the...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa’s fickle weather takes emerging crops on roller coaster

DES MOINES — Iowa’s notoriously volatile and fickle weather patterns caused some roller-coaster effects for developing crops over the past week, state officials reported Monday. Farmers reported many crops benefited from much-needed rain but more moisture is needed, especially in the northern two-thirds of the state, according to the latest...
Agriculturekilj.com

Latest Crop Reports Shows Mixed Bag Soil Moisture

KILJ — The latest USDA crop report finds the rain last week was helpful –but more moisture is needed for most of the state. The report shows the amounts of rain varied widely with northwest Iowa still reporting more than two-thirds of its topsoil moisture short to very short. While...

Comments / 0

Community Policy