Harness reigns in code delivery, smart tests & cloud ‘AutoStopping’
In fairness to the branding cheese-factor that comes with many company names or product brands, Harness is a sensible moniker for a software delivery platform company. The firm’s Test Intelligence function aims to reduces test cycle time by up to 98% using AI/ML workflows to prioritise and optimise test execution without developers compromising on quality; its Feature Flags allow developers to release, manage and govern features at scale; its Unified Pipeline allows developers to manage all aspects of software delivery in a scalable pipeline — without writing a single script; and Cloud AutoStopping reduces cloud compute waste associated with non-production environments (dev, qa, load, staging) by up to 75%.www.computerweekly.com