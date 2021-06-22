Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Dear Annie: Buying housing from a bestie

Temple Daily Telegram
 16 days ago

Dear Annie: A year ago, my best friend, “Tia,” got her real estate license, and she has been working very hard to build her clientele. She has succeeded in selling two homes and being the buyer’s agent for three. My husband and I want to buy a home soon, and...

www.tdtnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Real Estate Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Economythepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Do I Sue My Brother-in-Law for $92K I Paid to Save His Home?

My brother-in-law's home was being foreclosed on. I had money that I could access in an annuity account, so I paid the house off so they wouldn't lose it. We have a signed agreement that he will pay me, but he has not paid me anything since last year. He still owes me over $92,000. I basically gave him a $100,000 interest-free loan.
Family RelationshipsTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Twin brothers can’t get along

Dear Annie: I come from a big family. I have seven brothers and two sisters, and I’m their third sister. The older five brothers and two sisters are living in a different town, but it is within driving distance of where I live. The younger two brothers, who are twins,...
Real Estateeastidahonews.com

Buying and selling in a hot housing market

The housing market is white-hot right now! Home prices are way up over last year, and 50% of homes are selling for more than the asking price — $20,000, $50,000, even $100,000 or more in some cases. That’s causing buyers everywhere to do some insane things to get the houses they want. More than half made an offer last year without seeing the house in person. Many are even willing to skip a home inspection if it will get their offer accepted. In case you’re wondering, both are really bad ideas.
Relationship AdviceTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Best friend turned cheating boyfriend

Dear Annie: My longtime best friend of 15 years and I entered into a romantic relationship in March of last year. It was a nightmare from almost the very beginning. There were faults and failures on both sides, but ultimately, it ended when it came to light that he had not only been cheating on me but also gotten the other girl pregnant!
ReligionTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Finding a community at church

Dear Annie: I read and enjoy your column every day, and I respect your advice. Whenever I read about someone who has moved to a new town or is lonely, you give them good advice suggesting that they get out, join a club, activity, etc. However, my husband and I...
Real Estatefox29.com

The ultimate guide to buying a house, from mortgage shopping to closing

With mortgage rates at a record low and rising home prices, many Americans are interested in buying a house in 2021. However, the home buying process can seem pretty daunting – lenders will check your credit score, you'll need a preapproval letter, much of your personal information will be out in the open and you'll be making extremely important financial decisions.
Temple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Unwanted heirlooms

Dear Annie: My parents and my in-laws have a habit of cleaning out their houses by bringing their unwanted things to my house. When we first moved in together, my husband and I thought they were trying to help by giving us things so we wouldn’t need to buy them, but it’s been over a decade, and it continues.
KidsTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Control your kids

Dear Annie: I recently attended a wedding where one woman and her spouse brought their six kids. Additionally, there were countless other children. There was an appetizer table set up while the wedding party had photos taken, and the children acted like they hadn’t eaten in weeks. They also ran, played tag and generally acted like it was a game to see who could take the most from the table. They did not get food and then find a seat to settle down and eat. An 86-year-old man, family to the groom, actually left before the meal, as he was concerned someone would make him fall!
Real Estatestlouisnews.net

Best Questions to Ask When Buying a House

Whether you are a first-time house buyer or a veteran in the game, it is easy to fall in love with a house that will cause you endless problems in the future. It can happen when one is not keen on what to inquire about when buying. One of the biggest challenges is that buyers mostly go wrong when asking questions. They may ask questions but not the right questions. This article gives buyers some of the best questions to ask, and here are some of them.
KidsPosted by
KTAR News

Dave Ramsey says: Parents owe adult children honest talk about wills

My husband and I are both teachers, and we’re on Baby Step 7. We’re struggling with things where our wills are concerned. Three of our four adult children aren’t being wise with their money, and my husband and I disagree on how to talk to them about it and how it may affect us restructuring our wills.
Personal FinancePost-Star

3 Roth IRA Mistakes to Avoid This Year

The Roth IRA (individual retirement account) is loaded with beautiful benefits that can make it a bit easier to fund a tax-free lifestyle later. Unfortunately, the road to success isn't always easy if you don't truly understand how a Roth IRA works and how you can maximize your perks. If...
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Happier Now

Dear Annie: Fifty years ago, I believe I sired a child. "Helen" and I were married to others when she became pregnant. We planned to be together, but then my wife became pregnant. Helen and her husband divorced, and she remarried a few years later. Some time after that, I also divorced. I have not seen the child since he was a year old.
Interior DesignEmily Henderson

How To Design Your Cabinetry To Work Best For Your Family – Inside Our Farmhouse Kitchen And Mudroom Cabinetry

For the kitchen and mudroom at the farmhouse, we are designing the cabinetry with utility and function first, then we’ll make it actually look good. Anne (ARCIFORM) and I have the exact same perspective that we can design anything to look good with the right finishes, materials, and styling – but it needs to first function right for your needs. It does NOT need to be 100% practical but you don’t want to get done with your cabinetry and realize you have nowhere to put your stockpot (the horror). So we spent a few hours going drawer by drawer and cabinet by cabinet placing everything we own – down to the tupperware. Thank you, Anne and Stephyn!! I’ve done this enough now to know that most of these decisions are honestly just personal preference, none of this is gospel but I thought it would be fun to show and give those of you some insight. Sure, you need to have your dishwasher somewhat close to where you put your dishes away, and you want your pots and pans by your range, but most is just preference and will be determined by how you like to use your space. Also, this is just round 1 and I’ve already changed some things but thought I’d walk you through it all.
California Statehomecrux.com

11 Unique Tiny Houses in California You can Rent on Airbnb

The tiny house movement is a popular architectural trend that is widely being accepted for residential as well as hospitality facilities. You can find a number of tiny house rentals in every part of the world. These holiday accommodations are based on the concept of the live big, think small.
winstedphoenix.org

Oh Dana! Advice and love column: “You Don’t Own Me”

My boyfriend and I have been dating for about two years. He is extremely insecure and it’s been affecting our relationship heavily. He constantly doubts my loyalty, wanting to check my phone, texting me all the time when I’m out asking for my location and pictures to verify. If I don’t answer his calls he gets angry. I feel like my every move is constantly being monitored and it’s suffocating. He always comments on the clothes I wear when I go out saying, “I look slutty.” In his defense, I’m known to be a party girl. I tend to be very friendly and will talk to anyone which contributes to his jealousy. I’ve tried to change my behavior to make him happy, but I know that if I keep compromising I’m going to end up resenting him. How much more do I need to reassure him? Am I too independent or extroverted?

Comments / 0

Community Policy