Eclecticism, is it enough? Close to unavoidable urban gentrification, Shuga's is facing that question | On the Table
Eclectic. That’s the word. This place is more eclectic than your Jewish grandmother’s Astoria brownstone. Mismatched chandeliers hang precariously overhead … outside. A full-scale traffic light has been mounted to the exterior cladding, just to the right of the back door. Mailboxes stand sentinel alongside a wooden backed bench, while sheltering two barstools is a small and spindly lean-to structure, sparsely decorated with rusting license plates. Both enclaves seem to invite cocktail drinkers to perch and linger, albeit somewhat uncomfortably.gazette.com