The Red Plains of Pluto's Cthulhu Macula May Not Be What We Thought

By Michelle Starr
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When New Horizons approached Pluto in 2015, it gave us something wondrous: the clearest view we'd ever seen of the distant, tiny dwarf planet. In crisp images, fascinating terrain was revealed - including a broad swath of red sweeping around Pluto's equator: a non-icy landscape on an otherwise remarkably icy body. Analysis suggested that the reddish plain was produced by molecules known as tholins, organic compounds that form in the atmosphere when ultraviolet or cosmic radiation cooks compounds that contain carbon, such as methane or carbon dioxide, that then rain down onto the surface. Now, new research suggests that we don't have the...

www.sciencealert.com
ScienceAlert

