University Promotes 25 Charles River Campus Faculty

By staff
Boston University
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresenting diverse fields, these individuals are “having demonstrable impact in their disciplines”. An internationally regarded computational number theorist, a leading voice in the field of high energy theory, and a sociocultural anthropologist who researches migration and citizenship issues among ethnic minorities in Turkey are among the faculty on Boston University’s Charles River Campus who have been promoted to the rank of associate professor with tenure.

