New Event Added to Grocery Industry Week

By Mike Troy
progressivegrocer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePath to Purchase Live is the name of the newest addition to Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Industry Week planned for November 1-4 in Orlando, Fla. The Path to Purchase Institute, part of the EnsembleIQ family of brands, which includes Progressive Grocer, plans to showcase actionable 2021 brand marketing success stories and unveil proprietary marketing spend trend research while gathering industry leaders and experts to share new insights face-to-face for the first time in two years.

