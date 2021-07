KDDI-owned data center operator Telehouse announced Thursday the availability of colocation space at its 162,000 square-foot facility, at 7 Teleport Drive on Staten Island. It’s by no means a new facility, completed in 1989. But whenever space becomes available there — as was the case in 2009 — it makes news. It’s a prime property, with 100 Gbps direct access just yards away from Telehouse’s NYIIX, an emerging Internet exchange point (IXP). Earlier this month, Telehouse launched a strategic partnership with the London Internet Exchange (LINX), one of the world’s busiest exchange points with average throughput listed at over 4.1 terabits per second. (NYIIX reaches 1 Tbps at peak traffic levels, according to a Telehouse statement last December.)