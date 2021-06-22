Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Denver Nuggets: Will Barton hires agents, now what?

By Sean Carroll
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets wing Will Barton, who fired his agent in March 2021, has hired Andrew Morrison, Richard Beda, and Austin Brown from CAA. The report, from Harrison Wind, DNVR Sports, comes with just over a month remaining before the 1 Aug. deadline on his $14.6 million Player Option. While the...

nugglove.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

105K+
Followers
296K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Austin Brown
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Will Barton
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Gary Harris
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Dnvr Sports#Player Option Rrb#The Phoenix Suns#Orlando Magic#The Denver Nuggets#Mpj#The Utah Jazz#The Western Conference#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: 4 must-dos this offseason

The Denver Nuggets enter this offseason after a disappointing playoff sweep at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. It wasn’t a surprise that the team was beaten, especially after Jamal Murray went down, but it asks a lot of questions about how this team can become a title contender. Luckily...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic can’t stop at just winning MVP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is the 2020-21 NBA Most Valuable Player. It’s the most prestigious individual award in the NBA and other major sports. Simply put, this is a substantial achievement for Jokic. But it gets more impressive. The 6’11” center was drafted by the Nuggets with the 41st...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: 3 possible Damian Lillard trades

It looks as though Damian Lillard’s time with the Portland Trail Blazers might be coming to an end. With the assets to make a swing, should the Denver Nuggets try and make a move for the star guard?. Tim Connelly and the Nuggets front office have made it clear in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Lineups and identities for 2021-22 title run

The Denver Nuggets 2020-21 season featured the juxtaposition of its improbable, short-handed first-round dispatching of the Portland Trail Blazers…and a four-game collapse at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. The former afforded the opportunity to bid Jusuf Nurkic a good summer. But the latter left a bad taste. Because ultimately,...
NBAPosted by
The Gazette

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone starts offseason with a drink and some downtime before digging into offseason decisions

Rest and relaxation started almost as soon as the offseason did for Nuggets coach Michael Malone and star center Nikola Jokic. “We lose Game 4 to Phoenix, and one of the neatest things about Nikola Jokic is this: I’m done with my meeting with (media) and he’s getting ready to come on, and he said ‘Hey coach, before you leave, I’ll come downstairs, and we’ll have a beer together,’” Malone recalled during an end-of-season media availability Friday. “So we wound up hanging out for like two hours after that game and talking about this season, talking about the summer, talking about his horses, talking about everything.”
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Mile Highs and Lows: A Recap of the Denver Nuggets in June

The 2020-21 season is over for the Denver Nuggets, and while the team did not go nearly as far as fans hoped they would, there is too much to be excited about for the future of the team to get too bummed out. It wasn’t as though the team had all their pieces and just fell short to superior competition. Instead, in a really weird season to begin with due to the shortened offseason and the condensed schedule, the Nuggets were bit by an injury bug that left them without three of their top guards to begin the playoffs. Despite having to adjust to having new players in the rotation and having to play without their second best player and arguably the heart of the team, the Nuggets beat the odds by winning a playoff series. Ultimately, they would go on to lose to the Phoenix Suns in the second round in a sweep, but the fact that the team should (hopefully) be much healthier for a playoff run next season is enough to ease a little bit of the pain. Before we look forward to the next season, let’s take a quick look back at the highs and lows of the last month.
NBAthednvr.com

Is Josh Primo the 3 & D guard the Denver Nuggets need?

In this episode, the DNVR Nuggets crew discusses Josh Primo, a three and D guard from the University of Alabama. They also discuss Bucks-Hawks game 4, Giannis’ injury, and Nikola Jokic’s banishment from the hippodromes in Sombor. The Fan Vogt makes a return to play battle trivia. The DNBA Show – Wednesday June 30, 2021 Plus, the guys snake draft…
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: Can Michael Porter Jr become an All-Star next season?

Michael Porter Jr, Denver Nuggets celebrates in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on 31 Jan. 2020. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Denver Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr is coming off of the best season of his short NBA career. At only 23 years of age, there’s reason to believe that the best is yet to come.
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: Usman Garuba, the defensive prospect

Denver Nuggets 2021 NBA Draft targets: Usman Garuba, Real Madrid reacts during the Liga ACB Semi-finals match. (Photo by Sonia Canada/Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets have the 26th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and Usman Garuba’s defensive potential might be too hard to pass on. The 19-year-old Spanish prospect...
NBAchatsports.com

What happens if the Nuggets don’t offer MPJ the max? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn breaks down every angle of the impending Michael Porter Jr. extension. From how many players earn the max, to how the Nuggets can continue building a contender around three large contracts, to what happens if the Nuggets don’t offer the deal, Ryan shares his wide ranging thoughts on a pivot point for the Nuggets franchise. Ryan also discusses which players Denver may target in a trade if they are unwilling to offer Porter a max deal.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: Should they stay or should they go?

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBAchatsports.com

A Denver Nuggets fan guide to the Tokyo Olympics

Monte Morris Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference second-round playoff series. Morris will be one of the NBA players to watch at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) The Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner and while Denver...
NBAchatsports.com

The Milwaukee Bucks are one step ahead of the Denver Nuggets | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn discusses the two NBA Finals participants, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, how they match up, and predicts the outcome of the series. Then, he shares his thoughts on NBA playoff trends and how they apply to the Denver Nuggets, most importantly the value of scoring guards and forwards that play small ball center. Finally, Ryan breaks down the connections between the Bucks of two years ago and the Nuggets now. Can Denver learn anything from Milwaukee’s successes and failures?
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: The case against extending Michael Porter Jr

Michael Porter Jr is eligible for a contract extension from the Denver Nuggets this offseason and while it might be a no-brainer to extend the 23-year-old, there are some benefits in waiting. The Nuggets got possibly the steal of the draft in 2018 as the Missouri product fell to the...
NBADetroit News

Grand Rapids Drive rebrands as Gold, now affiliated with Denver Nuggets

The Grand Rapids Drive is no more. After years of connection as the Pistons’ affiliate in the G League, the Drive announced Wednesday that they have a new agreement with the Denver Nuggets — and will rebrand themselves the Grand Rapids Gold. The Pistons did not own the Drive, but...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the Denver Nuggets trade for Ben Simmons?

After a disappointing second-round playoff exit at the hands of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons‘s days with the Philadelphia 76ers might be numbered. With the assets primed to make a move, should the Denver Nuggets push their chips in and trade for the forward?. Simmons hasn’t officially...
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets: 3 trade-up scenarios in the 2021 NBA Draft

Michael Porter Jr is seen after being drafted number fourteen overall by the Denver Nuggets during NBA draft. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) The NBA is less than a month away and the Denver Nuggets currently hold the 26th pick. While there are plenty of enticing options available in that range (many of which we’ve detailed here at Nugg Love), there are better prospects high on the draft board and a few possible avenues for trading up this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy