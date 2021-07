PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people are dead and multiple people were injured early Sunday morning when fire burned through two apartment buildings in Northeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed the deaths just before 12 p.m. on Sunday. Public Information Officer Terry Foster said there were "at least two fire deaths," because some residents were still unaccounted for and crews were still searching for more victims at the fire scene. By 3 p.m., fire officials said all known residents were accounted for, lowering the risk that there were more victims.