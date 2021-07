BMX freestyle Olympian Chelsea Wolfe said it was her goal to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics so she could “burn a US flag on the podium." "My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children," Wolfe said in a Facebook post last year in response to a story about the Trump administration’s stance on transgender participation in female sports.