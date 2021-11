After blitzing through many of the Chicago International Film Festival’s 2021 offerings ahead of its 11-day run—including its eventual award-winners like Memoria, What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?, Drive My Car and The Worst Person in the World—there were still plenty of movies left on the fest’s 89-movie program to see. I checked out as many of them as I could, making extensive use of the virtual screening options, to get a good sample of the international, documentary, first-time filmmaker, and other sections that might not have the buzz of something like Dune or The French Dispatch.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO