A new IP by way of the Bandai Namco team responsible for the majestic Tales of Vesperia and the recent souls-like Code Vein, Scarlet Nexus is probably not what you’d expect from that intro. A science fiction action-adventure RPG, with very streamlined RPG elements, it tells a wild and complex anime story that can quickly lose inattentive or dialogue-skipping players. Instead of deep RPG stats manipulation, the Scarlet Nexus team has chosen to pour development time into a fun and rewarding combat system that borrows from the Tales Of series’ Artes to create something bold and new and most importantly, satisfying to play.