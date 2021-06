The Baltimore Orioles (22-44) will battle the Cleveland Indians (36-28) in Game 3 of a four-game face-off at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Baltimore ended up losing the first two installments of a series versus the Cleveland Indians this week. The Orioles bowed to the Indians in the opening game at 3-4 on Monday and 2-7 in Game 2 on Tuesday. The Baltimore Orioles need a win here to snap a six-game losing streak on Wednesday. Third Baseman Maikel Franco and 1st Baseman Trey Mancini had a base hit and an RBI each in the loss. Shortstop Freddy Galvis made 2 for 4 at the dish with a run while Center Fielder Cedric Mullins added one run with a base hit for Baltimore. Designated Hitter Anthony Santander and DJ Stewart added a base hit apiece in the losing effort for the Orioles.