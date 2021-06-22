Cancel
Columbia, MO

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did you lose power during the storms?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 16 days ago
Rounds of storms ripped through Mid-Missouri over the weekend, causing damage and power outages in parts of the area.

Storms Sunday night led to thousands of people in Columbia, Howard County and other areas losing power after high winds knocked down tree limbs and power lines. Many were without power well into Monday.

Did you lose power? Answer in the poll below.

