Amazon Prime Day 2021: There’s 60% off this Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine

By Louise Whitbread and Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

If you’re hoping for a saving on your next home appliance purchase, then look no further than the Amazon Prime Day sale.

You’ll find huge discounts across tech , TVs , gaming , home appliances , clothing , alcohol and much more.

One huge deal we’ve spotted is on a Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine, which has an impressive saving of 62 per cent.

We’re big fans of the Nespresso and, while this deal is on a special edition of the machine, the vertuo plus earned a spot in our guide to the best coffee pod machines for an easy at-home brew , so we can attest first-hand to why it deserves a spot in your morning routine, and on your kitchen counter.

The hugely popular coffee machine saves you the hassle of grinding coffee beans and steaming milk, and is often more affordable than bean-to-cup designs . With more than £100 off, this one looks to be an absolute steal. Read on for our review of this must-have machine for all coffee lovers.

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine special edition 11389: Was £179.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

In our in-depth review of the device , our tester rated the vertuo’s compact design, moveable water tank, and how easy it was to whip up a coffee in mere minutes.

“It features just two buttons – one to open and close the top, and one to brew the coffee. This button is also used for cleaning the machine at set up. At the back of the machine, there is a compartment to collect the waste capsules, which are ejected automatically, and it has capacity for 10 large capsules,” they said, adding, “the front of the machine features an adjustable cup support/drip tray with three positions for splash-free pouring, whichever beverage size you opt for”.

The machine also offers a variety of cup sizes, ranging from espresso and gran lugo (150ml) to an alto (414ml), and the machine will detect the amount needed when you insert a pod, so you don’t need to remember to add extra water.

As a result, you can enjoy 26 different flavours and types of coffee to choose from every morning, making it a working from home essential in our eyes.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

