Johnsonburg javelin thrower Michael Shuey will join Team USA at the Tokyo Summer Olympic games being held July 23-Aug. 8. Shuey, a 2012 Johnsonburg Area High School Graduate, qualified for the games by being ranked 23rd in the World by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAFF) as did teammate Curtis Thompson (24th), who edged him out for first at the US Olympic trials on June 21. Ten of the 32 Olympic throwers qualified via their World ranking. The Olympic standard is 85 meters.