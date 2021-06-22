Cancel
Politics

Nation&World Briefs

 18 days ago

BRUSSELS — The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada joined forces Monday to impose sanctions on several senior officials in Belarus over the forced diversion to Minsk of a passenger plane travelling between two EU countries last month. Asset freezes and travel bans were also imposed on a...

eastcountymagazine.org

ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

November 15, 2018 (San Diego’s East County) --- East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Lawsandiegouniontribune.com

Lawmakers press EU over Hungary, Poland rights concerns

European Union lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on the EU’s executive arm Thursday to take action against Hungary and Poland over concerns about democratic backsliding in the two countries that could restrict their access to EU funds. The EU Parliament voted 529-150 with 14 abstentions in favor of a resolution that...
Politicsabc17news.com

European Union urged to punish Hungary over law criticized as homophobic

On Thursday the European Parliament condemned in the “strongest possible terms” a new law in Hungary which many critics say is homophobic, and urged the European Commission to impose punitive measures such as budget cuts. European lawmakers “call on the Commission to launch an accelerated infringement procedure and to use...
ImmigrationPosted by
WSB Radio

Hungary activists vow to resist LGBT law, symbol of EU rift

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Activists in Hungary erected a 10-meter-high (30-foot-high) rainbow-colored heart opposite the country's neo-Gothic parliament on Thursday, vowing to wage a civil disobedience campaign against a new law that they say discriminates against LGBT people and that has raised questions about what values the European Union stands for.
Grocery & SupermaketNewsweek

U.S. Most Crypto-Ready Nation in World; Supermarkets Overstock to Beat Inflation

The United States is the world's most cryptocurrency-ready nation, a study by a crypto education website concluded. Crypto Head analyzed a range of factors, including number of crypto ATMs, accessibility to potential users, governmental stance on crypto ownership, whether or not cryptos such as Bitcoin can be used in banks, and the number of online searches to determine a country's stance on the new worldwide currency.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Bloomberg: UAE passes Seychelles as world's most-vaccinated nation

The United Arab Emirates has become the world’s most vaccinated nation, passing Seychelles, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine data tracker. Seventy-two percent of the Persian Gulf country has received a COVID-19 vaccine shot, some 15.5 million doses to its population of 10 million. The UAE surpassed Seychelles, which has 71 percent...
EconomyAsbarez News

EU Pledges $3.1 Billion Aid Package to Armenia

YEREVAN (Azatutuyun.am)—The European Union pledged on Friday to provide Armenia with up to 2.6 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in economic assistance and investments over the next five years. EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi discussed with Armenian leaders the planned sharp increase in EU aid while visiting Yerevan...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

EU parliament urges officials to skip Beijing Olympics

EU lawmakers on Thursday called for officials from the bloc to skip the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China improves on human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority. Lawmakers called on the EU's institutions and member states "to decline invitations for government representatives and diplomats to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless the Chinese Government demonstrates a verifiable improvement in the human rights situation in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Uyghur Region, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and elsewhere in China".
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Expert predicts failure as China eyes a move into Afghanistan: 'This is going to be fun to watch'

As American troops complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing appears to have been waiting in the wings for an opportunity to enter the war-torn country. For President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, Afghanistan is a crucial piece of the puzzle. It offers a portal through which the Chinese military might access the Arabian Sea, via Iran or Pakistan.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Brave new world beckons as nations shakes off Covid shadow

If, during the darkest days of 2020, you had turned to the neighbours and predicted a miraculous bounce back in the global economy this summer they may have questioned your sanity.And yet the key indicators now point to such a phoenix-like recovery that intergovernmental economic heavyweight the OECD has scrapped what was once considered an optimistic prediction of just over 4 per cent growth across the world. Instead it believes the recovery will be closer to 6 per cent this year. The International Monetary Fund says the same.Welcome back: currency deals worth doingThanks to a powerful combination of unwavering fiscal...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

China opposes European Parliament resolution on Hong Kong

Hong Kong, July 9 (ANI): China on Friday opposed a European Parliament resolution on Hong Kong, which had denounced the closure of the city's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, highlighting the rapid deterioration of press freedom in Hong Kong. "Under the national security law in the HKSAR, Hong Kong society has...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
WorldNewsweek

North Korea Refusing Entrance to Chinese Diplomats, Building Guard Posts Along Border

North Korea is barring Chinese diplomats from entering the country and building guard posts and concrete structures along its shared border with China to block any illegal crossings, according to South Korea's spy agency. The National Intelligence Agency privately briefed South Korean lawmakers Thursday on North Korea's efforts to stop Chinese entry into the country, the Associated Press reported.

