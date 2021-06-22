Cancel
UBS hires Morgan Stanley bankers to lead U.S. outsourced trading drive

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) - UBS has hired two bankers from Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to help build its trading services for hedge funds and asset managers in the United Sates, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank. The new recruitments are a part...

www.investing.com
