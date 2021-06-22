The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, June 22

While we sit in the abyss waiting to find out which individual will be announced as the next manager, at least supporters of Tottenham Hotspur have had the EUROs and Copa América to enjoy over the past couple of days. The 2020-21 season was a nightmare for Spurs supporters. From all of the let-down losses where they had been leading to the collapse in Croatia and all of the drama in between, international play has provided a fun and enjoyable tournament that has given Spurs fans something to watch and follow ahead of the start of next season.