The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, June 22
Please forgive me as I continue to rediscover international tournaments out loud, and in the Hoddle specifically. International tournaments are a bit like football’s answer to a work conference — people get together to do work, either collectively or separately, but unquestionably at the same place and time. The collection of people isn’t weird, but because it’s infrequent, there are a lot of people you forgot about in between the last time you saw them and now. The player that reminded me of this is Thomas Vermaelen.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com