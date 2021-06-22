Monday's baseball: Big Reds extend SCC lead

BLOOMFIELD — Merrick Mathews triple into right drove in the first of seven runs scored by Centerville on Monday, helping the Big Reds extend their lead in the South Central Conference standings with a pair of wins over Davis County.

Centerville secured the opening game at the West Complex in six innings, putting away a 15-5 victory by scoring five runs in the top of the sixth. The Big Reds continued to put runs together in bunches, scoring five runs in the first inning of game two before completing the sweep with a 14-8 win in the nightcap with a seven-run rally in the fourth.

Brody Tuttle had run-scoring hits during each of Centerville's seven-run rallies against the Mustangs. Tuttle drove in two runs with a single to left in the third inning of the opening game, giving Centerville a 6-2 lead, before lining to left with the bases loaded in the fourth inning of game two, putting the Big Reds up 9-7.

Sylar Esias drove in two runs with a single to left in the fourth inning of game two, doubling Centerville's 9-7 lead. Mathews and Kellen Johnson both delivered RBI hits to close out the fourth, putting the Big Reds up 14-7.

Brady Kauzlarich closed out Centerville's first seven-run rally, clearing the bases with two outs in the third to put the Big Reds ahead 9-2 in game one. Kade Mosley added a two-run single in the sixth inning, kicking off the five-run rally that helped Centerville (12-6, 11-1 SCC) close out the opening game against Davis County early giving the Big Reds a four-game edge over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the SCC standings.

Van Buren County 5, Cardinal 4

KEOSAUQUA — Ryan Wolf doubled in the tying run with one out in the seventh before scoring the winning run on an error for the Warriors in a thrilling finish to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division clash at Fred Perkins Field.

Tyson Sprouse picked up the win on the mound for the Warriors, striking out 11 batters over seven innings while allowing just one earned run. Consecutive errors by the Warriors (9-7, 6-2 SEI south) in the top of the seventh allowed Cardinal (7-7, 4-5 SEI south) to rally for a late lead as Dawson Lewis delivered a three-run home run with two outs, giving the Comets a 4-3 lead.

Pekin 13-25, Columbus Junction 0-0

PEKIN — Chandler Stull tossed a four-inning no-hitter for the Panthers, following up a two-hit shutout tossed by Jaedon Wolver as Pekin scored all 38 runs of an impromptu Southeast Iowa Superconference north division doubleheader.

Brady Millikin led Pekin's 25-run outburst in the second game against the Wildcats, going 3-5 with a double while driving in five runs and scoring twice. Brady Latcham went 2-3 with a double, four runs scored and four more driven in.

Chase Stansberry added three hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers helping make-up a conference contest that was originally rained out in late May. Colton Comstock led Pekin (11-7, 7-3 SEI north) in the opening game with two hits, scoring twice while driving in a run.

Burlington 12-9, Fairfield 2-4

BURLINGTON — Brad Smithburg homered and drove in both runs for the Trojans in the opening inning of a Southeast Conference doubleheader against the Grayhounds.

Brad Woodburn added two hits in the second game for Fairfield with an RBI. Connor Lyons went 2-3 in the nightcap, scoring one of three runs in the final inning of the doubleheader, while Nate Woodburn added a single and two runs driven in.

Fairfield (7-12, 5-7 Southeast) hosts Mount Pleasant in a conference doubleheader on Thursday.

Southeast Warren 3, Moravia 2

MILO — Brock Manser's RBI single brought home Caden Crow with one out in the bottom of the seventh, closing out a Warhawk rally in final inning against the Mohawks.

Ethan Martin carried a no-hitting in the bottom of the seventh for Moravia (8-10) before Southeast Warren put the first three runners on base, including a game-tying RBI double by Ben Crall to bring Martin's night on the mound to a close. Cayden Cook singled and scored the first of two runs for the Mohawks while Martin scored on a two-out RBI single by Blake Helmick in the fifth.