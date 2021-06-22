Affordable Skin Care Tips to Battle Breakouts and Acne

If you’ve spent any amount of time scrolling through Tiktok, you’ve probably ended up seeing at least a few #skincare posts. The app has become one of the biggest new beauty spaces on the internet and an incubator for a new kind of influencer, with accounts like Skincare by Hyram, What’s on Vi’s Face, J.C. Dombrowski and more sharing their knowledge in informative, witty ways while making a previously opaque industry slightly more accessible for everyone. Dermatologists such as Dr. Dustin Portela and Dr. Joyce Park are also bringing their clinical knowledge to the platform, answering questions like “Should I wear sunscreen indoors?” and debunking popular skincare myths. Drugstore brands and direct-to-consumer newcomers alike have seen a surge in popularity because of a handful of posts or a particularly glowing testimonial. That being said, it’s important to examine each buzzy new product and trend critically (see: this winter’s drama surrounding Purito sunscreen, a former social media darling that faced a backlash over incorrect SPF labeling). From viral cleansers and exfoliants that cost under $15 to luxury dupes recommended by the app’s “skinfluencers,” here are the best popular skincare picks to that actually get results.