Susquehanna University to require vaccine for fall

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University announced Monday that a COIVD-19 vaccination will be required for all students to be enrolled for classes for the fall 2021 semester. “As advised by the American College Health Association, vaccination not only offers protection against disease transmission, but it also protects those unable to get vaccinated themselves,” said David Richard, professor of biology and Susquehanna’s COVID-19 coordinator. “A vaccinated student body also will allow us to return to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy.”