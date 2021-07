As we approach July 4th, the anniversary of our nation’s founding, I find myself reflecting on the deeply unsettling year we lived through since the last Fourth of July. It was a year marked by the COVID pandemic, a deeply divisive election cycle, and included an unprecedented angry mob storming the U.S. Capital, desecrating the building and damaging our nation, leaving a stain that some seem determined to ignore. Although things appear calm on the surface, there are deep undercurrents of discontent flowing across the country, threatening to break out as waves of more division. The unsettled feeling remains, and I also find myself wondering what unites us and what could unite us more completely.