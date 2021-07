Five Harrison County home school students and one teacher earned the title of “Memory Master” for the 2020-2021 school year. To earn this title, these individuals memorized over 400 pieces of information focused on the United States including, 161 Events and People in a Chronological Timeline, 120 Geographic features and locations in North America, 24 Science facts including the first 12 elements of the periodic table and the parts of eight body systems, John one in Latin with English translation, English grammar facts and 11 irregular verb conjugations, multiplication tables to the 15s along with common squares and cubes, and other geometry formulas and unit conversions, 24 history sentences including the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and 46 U.S. Presidents.