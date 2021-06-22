Cancel
Economy

Landlords push FTSE higher on summer reopening hopes

By Louise Moon, Morgan Meaker
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish aircraft and car parts supplier Senior sank after it rejected a $1.2bn (£860m) buyout offer from US private equity firm Lone Star Global, saying it was too low. Senior, which supplies parts to Boeing, said the latest, fifth proposal made on Monday “continues to fundamentally” undervalue the firm and that Lone Star’s improved offer of 200p per share is “highly opportunistic, does not articulate a clear or a different strategy, and comes at a low point when core markets remain temporarily impacted by Covid-19”.

Jerome Powell
