A rise in positive Covid-19 cases in the Balearics has led to uncertainty surrounding the green list status of the islands, and whether it will be moved onto the amber list once again at the next review (Thursday, July 15). Naturally, concern in the tourism sector is increasing. There are currently more than 2,000 active Covid-19 cases across the islands and the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has risen to 184.4.