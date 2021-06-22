1 of the Most Famous Disney Songs Inspired This Beach Boys Hit

It shouldn’t be surprising when a Disney product gets reduced and diminished for TV versions that can serve as familiar babysitters for kids around the world. After all, it’s been happening for generations with TV editions of hit Disney films, but they used to be the product of Saturday mornings and basic cable. Now, there’s space for them on the powerhouse streamer Disney+. And as if to note the elevated platform, the latest such offering from the biggest entertainment company in the world comes with an elevated voice cast too, including a few comedy legends. Sadly, it feels about as clever and thin as the cash grabs that have come through this pipeline for years. Any hope that the Pixar charm would rub off on a Pixar show like “Monsters at Work” doesn’t pay off in the first two episodes. The voice cast is stellar but the writing doesn’t just pale when compared to “Monsters Inc.,” “Monsters University,” and to so many other offerings on the same service. Spin-off shows used to satisfy a need for entertainment options for kids, but the question worth asking is if they still serve a function on a streaming service that offers hundreds of hours of Disney and Pixar history?