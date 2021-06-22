Cancel
Airports warn of cash crunch and demand airlines pay more

By Ian Taylor
Travel Weekly
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean airports association ACI Europe has warned airports face a financial crunch that will curtail efforts to decarbonise for a decade unless governments and regulators act. ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec called for “an urgent reset” on airport charges and a review of EU rules on state aid. He...

