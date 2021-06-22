Cancel
Mental Health

Correction: Striatal dopaminergic alterations in individuals with copy number variants at the 22q11.2 genetic locus and their implications for psychosis risk: a [18F]-DOPA PET study

By Maria Rogdaki, Céline Devroye, Mariasole Ciampoli, Mattia Veronese, Abhishekh H. Ashok, Robert A. McCutcheon, Sameer Jauhar, Ilaria Bonoldi, Maria Gudbrandsen, Eileen Daly, Therese van Amelsvoort, Marianne Van Den Bree, Michael J. Owen, Federico Turkheimer, Francesco Papaleo, Oliver D. Howes
Nature.com
 17 days ago

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The spelling of the Abhishekh Ashok name was incorrect. The corrected name (Abhishekh H. Ashok) is given below. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Maria Rogdaki, Céline Devroye, Mariasole Ciampoli. Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry,...

www.nature.com
#Forensic Psychiatry#Genetics#University Of Cambridge#Striatal#Neuroscience#King S College#Imperial College#Mariasole Ciampoli#Maastricht University#Cardiff University
