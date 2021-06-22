Cancel
Monster Energy's Loris Vergier Takes First Place at the Crankworx Innsbruck MTB Downhill

INNSBRUCK, Austria (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. The ‘Flying Frenchman’ does it again! Monster Energy congratulates Loris Vergier on taking first place in the legendary Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill mountain bike race on Sunday. The 25-year-old from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, rose to the top of the Elite Men’s division featuring the world’s best MTB racers with a time of 2:38.936. Vergier was joined on the podium by 27-year-old Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, Australia, in second place just under 1.5 seconds behind.

