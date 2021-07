Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective is a hidden object adventure game. In it, you play as Pierre, who is trying to catch the nefarious Mr. X and recover the Maze Stone. Conveniently for him, the Maze Stone creates labyrinths throughout Opera City, which is unlucky for Pierre who must navigate them. These mazes are pretty fun, but not exactly a ‘maze’ as you might imagine it, instead made from the environment. Some mazes consist of crowds of people that have to be navigated around, while others require Pierre to make his way through traffic, up and down ladders, etc. Surprisingly, it’s pretty fun exploring and interacting with each of the detailed locations, and persistent explorers can even find secrets and collectibles.