Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Super Quiz: Superman

Arkansas Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho starred in the first big-budget movie "Superman" in 1978?. Who starred as Superman in the first TV show in 1952?

www.arkansasonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Reeve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lois Lane#Metropolis#Earth#American#Clark Kent Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Superman II is Hailed as the Best Superman Movie Ever

Some movies set the bar pretty high, especially when no other movie is able to come close to what they accomplished. The funny thing about Superman II is that it’s now celebrating its 40th anniversary, and we still have yet to see anything that can top it. In terms of special effects, it’s fair to say that the current movies have gone far beyond anything that’s come before, but the story is where a lot of people are looking, as well as the acting. Terrence Stamp as Zod and Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor can’t really be replaced by Michael Shannon or Jesse Eisenberg, and as for replacing Christopher Reeve, well, that’s debatable since some folks like Henry Cavill. But the point is that remembering that Richard Donner, the original director for Superman II, was fired before the movie could be finished, is what a lot of people are getting at by calling this movie the best Superman ever. Opinions tend to vary when it comes to which Superman movie is the best, but this opinion happens to be very strong since Superman II left a big impact on the world and created a benchmark that a lot of people still look to in the current era when measuring one Superman performance or another.
TV SeriesTwinfinite

The Hardest Westworld Quiz You’ll Ever Take

Based on the novel by Michael Crichton, Westworld has quickly grown to become one of the biggest budgeted and most talked about TV shows of the decade. While, yes, the show definitely stumbled and fell flat on its face in its third season, it’s still one of the most popular series around right now. It’s also been renewed for a fourth season, so hey, the showrunners must be doing something right.
MoviesArkansas Online

Donner, 'Superman' director, dies at 91

Filmmaker Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's "Superman" and mastered the buddy comedy with the "Lethal Weapon" franchise, has died. He was 91. Donner died Monday in Los Angeles, his family said through a spokesperson. Donner gained fame with his first feature, 1976's "The Omen."...
EntertainmentMendota Reporter

Carl’s Quiz 6-30

True or False? Artists - including painters, sculptors, architects, writers and musicians - used to participate in the Olympics competing for medals in their respective fields. The answer to last week’s quiz is: Sweden has around 221,800 islands, which is the largest number of islands of any country.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Superman & Lois “Loyal Subjekts”

Lois, Chrissy and Clark team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge at 9 PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About SUPERMAN & LOIS:. The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with...
MoviesTelegraph

How Hollywood idiocy almost killed Richard Donner’s Superman

It’s now considered a classic, the noble progenitor of the costumed-hero blockbuster. But the late Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman film was rewritten from scratch, passed around every A-list actor in Hollywood, and became a battlefield over which its creators fought, bloodily, and are still fighting. The story of its production makes the meathead punchbagging of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice look like a minor squabble in the school canteen.
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Stunned By ‘Super Easy’ Final Clue

It’s always a triumphant feeling when you know the answer to a Final Jeopardy! clue, but Tuesday July 7’s episode of the long-running quiz show might have been a little too easy for some viewers. “In 2019, this public university attempted to trademark the word “The” for use on clothing...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Richard Donner

William Shatner Pays Respects to Richard Donner With Memory of Their Classic ‘Twilight Zone’ Episode. It came as a bit of a shock to some to learn that Richard Donner directed arguably the most well-known Twilight Zone episode of all time, which just so happened to star William Shatner. Donner.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Chron quiz

Who headlined the opening show of this year’s Stern Grove Festival?. What percentage of GoFundMe campaigns raise no money at all?. What activity do brothers Moises and Daniel Monterrubio believe they’ve set the world record for?. A: Skydiving. B: Highlining walk. C: Rock climbing. 4. Who was the San Francisco...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Mario Party Quiz: Become a Trivia Superstar

Some may find it a tad surprising to see Super Mario Party among the Nintendo Switch’s highest-selling games list. Although fans of the franchise know that it’s generally been a high-caliber seller; after all, why would they keep getting made? A hit series since the late ’90s, appearing first on the Nintendo 64 console, Mario Party is a frantic and fun mini-game collection for anyone fond of such. With several titles to its name spanning plenty of platforms, it’s one of Nintendo’s more recognizable franchises. With all that history in place, the time feels right to craft a quiz based on Mario Party. Find out if you have the right know-how!
Reality TV World

Super Millionaire

In a move that surprised no one who had been paying attention, the struggling ABC network announced Friday that Super Millionaire the super charged version of the original Who Wants to Be a Millionaire hit series that aired as a February Sweeps "event," will return for the upcoming May Sweeps period. Regis Philbin will return as host of the program.
MusicBelief.Net

Summer Songs Quiz

How is summer living described in the popular song "Summertime," recorded by Sam Cooke, Louise Armstrong, Janis Joplin, and many other artists?. Which famous amusement park is mentioned in the song "Summer" by War?. 3. Which of the following happens under the boardwalk, according to the popular song by The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy