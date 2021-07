Moneybagg Yo has a thing for a cup of lean. His fascination with the drink is so intense that his hit song “Wockesha” is all about the highs and lows of the syrupy drug. The song peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain top the Billboard 200 in its first and third week on the chart respectively. On Wednesday (June 30), Moneybagg Yo dropped the trippy visual to “Wockesha” with some help from Lil Wayne.