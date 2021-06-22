Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Brazoria; Inland Matagorda SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wild Peach Village, or near Sweeny, moving northwest at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Western Lake Jackson, West Columbia, Sweeny, Brazoria and Wild Peach Village.