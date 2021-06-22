Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazoria County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Brazoria by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Brazoria; Inland Matagorda SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wild Peach Village, or near Sweeny, moving northwest at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Western Lake Jackson, West Columbia, Sweeny, Brazoria and Wild Peach Village.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brazoria County, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
West Columbia, TX
City
Sweeny, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Coastal Brazoria#Coastal Matagorda#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy