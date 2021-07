Budgets will shift, and IT leaders must collaborate with HR and facilities teams as work moves from office centers to a new work-from-anywhere structure. Lots of people are taking off their masks, restaurants are filling up, and Bruce Springsteen is back on Broadway, so at first glance it may look like the world is getting back to normal. But look a little closer and you'll notice that there are still stores that are boarded up, restaurants that have gone out of business, and office workers who are still Zooming from home. The pandemic has likely changed some things forever, and one of those things is the role and budget of the CIO.