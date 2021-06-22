Traffic safety urged ahead of July 4 holiday
JERSEY SHORe – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Trauma Services, Lycoming County DUI Task Force, Lycoming County DUI Advisory Council, West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission and the Pennsylvania DUI Association held a press event Monday at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital as part of a statewide Independence Day impaired driving enforcement campaign which runs through Sunday, July 4.