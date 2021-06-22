Semi trucks temporarily banned on some county roads
Truck traffic is temporarily restricted until mid-September on three county roads in eastern Needham Township. The Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Monday OK’d an ordinance that bans semi-truck traffic on County Road 800 East between State Road 44 and Range Road, County Road 350 North between County Road 700 East and the Shelby County Line, and County Road 700 East between County Road 350 North and County Road 100 North.www.dailyjournal.net