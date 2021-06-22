Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, IN

Semi trucks temporarily banned on some county roads

By Leeann Doerflein
dailyjournal.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruck traffic is temporarily restricted until mid-September on three county roads in eastern Needham Township. The Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Monday OK’d an ordinance that bans semi-truck traffic on County Road 800 East between State Road 44 and Range Road, County Road 350 North between County Road 700 East and the Shelby County Line, and County Road 700 East between County Road 350 North and County Road 100 North.

www.dailyjournal.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, IN
City
Shelbyville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Franklin, IN
Government
Johnson County, IN
Traffic
City
Franklin, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
North Township, IN
Johnson County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Roads#Trucks#County Line#County Highway#Indot#State Road 44
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...