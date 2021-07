Millions of Moscow residents have been stopped from entering bars and restaurants without proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19, as cases of the virus soar in Russia.Since Monday, in order to get into restaurants and bars, Moscow residents have been required to show QR codes on their phones, proving that they had had a vaccine, recently tested negative, or recovered from the virus. To date, only 2.5 million passes have been issued to a population of more than 12 million. Top officials have said that the policy could also be extended to shops, entertainment venues and public transport.Currently all...