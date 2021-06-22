A Square Concrete House In Paraguay Overlooks The Beautiful Horizon

Horizon is a concrete house located in San Bernardino, Paraguay, designed in 2019 by Bauen. In the city of San Bernardino, known for its rugged topography in most parts of its territory. We place ourselves in a land with privileged views. Taking in mind the particularities of the site, we decided to focus our objectives into enhancing the most captivating aspect of it: THE HORIZON. Through two horizontal parallel plates of concrete, joined together by 4 columns in one level, a strict grid of 9 modules of 4.33mts is generated (a tic tac toe ). A square of 13x13mts is established, where the only unalterable module it’s the one placed in the center; which is the module where the fire resides, the meeting space around the food, “the kitchen”. All the other modules are modifiable, where by means of sliding planes, the spaces can be assembled, disassembled and reassembled as required. These spaces can be 2, 3 or 5, the studio can become the living room and vice versa, all subordinated to the needs of the moment.