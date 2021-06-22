USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Completes First Full Ship Shock Trial Event
Norfolk, VA…On Friday, June 18, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completed the first scheduled explosive event as part of Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The first-in-class aircraft carrier was designed using advanced computer modeling methods, testing, and analysis to ensure the ship is hardened to withstand battle conditions, and these shock trials provide data used in validating the shock hardness of the ship.thepinetree.net