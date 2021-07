Another four-billion federal dollars will soon be coming to primary and secondary schools and students in Texas. The pandemic-relief funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Texas received two-thirds of the more than 12-billion-dollars earmarked for public schools, but the rest was held up until state officials told the federal government they plan to use the money. The TexasEducation Agency plans to address students’ mental health needs and help them catch up from learning disruptions caused by the pandemic. The Texas plan was one of the first seven approved on Wednesday by the Department of Education.