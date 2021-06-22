Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Sedan Is Faster?

By Matthew Skwarczek
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rivalry between the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic is a heated one. And it’s only getting more so with the launch of the redesigned 2022 Civic Sedan. Being compact sedans, Corolla and Civic buyers aren’t necessarily focused on speed. But then, no one wants to struggle to merge onto the highway. Hence why YouTube team Throttle House lined up a 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring and a 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE to see which was quicker.

www.motorbiscuit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic#Honda City#Toyota Corolla#Lx#The Civic Touring#Xse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Toyota
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Youtube
Related
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Honda Remixed: 2022 Civic Hatchback Makes its Debut

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback took to the stage at the automaker’s big Remix event Wednesday night. In typical fashion, the Japanese automaker has been steadily rolling out new variants of the 11th-generation Civic line, and the 5-door is next in line — though more are set to follow, the next Si and Type-R models.
CarsCNET

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is as stylish as it is versatile

Honda revealed its 11th-generation Civic in sedan form a couple months back, but now it's time for the versatile five-door variant to take center stage. The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback was officially unveiled on Wednesday evening and it's pretty much what we expected. The hatch is basically the same as the sedan but with additional cargo space and a more dramatic roofline, though there are a couple more significant changes, as well.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Looks Great and Offers a Manual

Honda has revealed the hatchback version of the new 2022 Civic. It's offered with either a 2.0-liter inline-four or a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four. A manual transmission is available on the Sport and Sport Touring trim levels. The previous-generation Civic hatchback was the most extreme-looking of the three available body styles....
CarsUS News and World Report

2021 Toyota Corolla vs. 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: Head to Head

Corolla vs. Corolla Hybrid: Are the Fuel Savings Worth It?. The 2021 Toyota Corolla is a consistently popular compact car. It's well-regarded for its reliability, nicely executed infotainment system, long list of standard driver-assistance aids, smooth ride, and economical gas mileage. But when the latter point is a priority, it's...
CarsTruth About Cars

Opinion: It’s Fine If the Honda Civic Si is Sedan Only

We gave you all the goods on the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback yesterday, and part of that reporting also mentioned the Si performance trim — and how it’s likely that the Si trim will be offered only on sedan models. Some Civic enthusiasts, remembering how the Si was once offered...
CarsMySanAntonio

Capital Honda has Welcomed the 2021 Honda Accord Sedan to its Showroom

The stunning sedan has exterior angles that capture attention as well as a powerful engine under the hood. Drivers in the Charlottetown area who are looking for a new sedan that has a stunning exterior design will like what the 2021 Honda Accord has to offer. It has a new grille design, a sculpted front end, an available heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and a variety of safety features.
CarsJalopnik

The Factory Kit Options For The 2022 Honda Civic Look Great

The 2022 Honda Civic hatchback was just revealed and we’re already getting a great look at the catalog of additional extras Honda has designed for it. The details of the kit options available for at least the first model year of the Civic hatchback were shared to Honda’s Japanese-language website, where it was then spotted early by Motor1.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

The 2022 Civic Si Might Only Live on as a Sedan

The popular model slots in just below the Type R, and may not be available in a hatch this time round. Automotive journalism is straightforward enough when manufacturers release details on upcoming products. The real game is finding out the gossip before there's any official word at all. The latest kernel of hot news surrounds the new Honda Civic Si, the sporty-but-not-outrageous model of the popular commuter car. Honda Canada has just confirmed on Twitter that America's northern neighbor will only see the car in sedan form, sparking questions around what this means for the US market.
Carshiconsumption.com

Honda’s Civic Gets An Understated Euro-Inspired Hatchback Redesign For 2022

The Honda Civic has long been a popular choice amongst drivers looking for a sporty yet reliable vehicle at an affordable price. And now, after recently debuting the 11th generation of the Japanese coupe, Honda has pulled the cover off of a Euro-inspired hot hatch version of the Civic for the 2022 model year.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2021 Toyota C-HR vs. 2021 Kia Soul: Which Is Better?

The 2021 Toyota C-HR and the 2021 Kia Soul are both front-wheel-drive, budget-priced runabouts. Which is better?. The Toyota C-HR’s name stands for “Coupe High-Rider.”. The Kia Soul is in its third generation. 2021 Toyota C-HR Base Price: $21,545 / Read our 2021 Toyota C-HR Review. What we like: Standard...
Buying CarsSFGate

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Arrives at Santa Maria Honda Dealership

New 2022 model year Honda Civic Sedans now in stock at Honda Santa Maria. Honda Santa Maria is dedicated to selling the latest Honda models to drivers in the Santa Maria area. As the 2022 model year gradually arrives for Honda models over the next few months, many will be available at Honda Santa Maria. One of the most recent arrivals is the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan, which is sold in a few different trims to allow shoppers some variety.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2021 Subaru Forester vs. 2021 Honda CR-V: Which Is Better?

The 2021 Subaru Forester and 2021 Honda CR-V are two popular compact crossovers. Which is better?. The Subaru Forester uses a horizontally opposed 4-cylinder engine. The Honda CR-V offers gas and hybrid powertrains. 2021 Subaru Forester. Base Price: $24,795 / Read our 2021 Subaru Forester Review. What we like: Attractive...
Carsautotrader.com

2021 Buick Enclave vs. 2021 Honda Pilot: Which Is Better?

Families looking for a 3-row, midsize SUV have many choices, including the 2021 Buick Enclave and the 2021 Honda Pilot. Which is better?. The Buick Enclave is one of the largest models in the segment. The Honda Pilot shares its underpinnings with the Honda Passport and the Honda Ridgeline. 2021...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Blue Crush Metallic Toyota Corolla

Nice, LOW MILES - 17,006! EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! SE trim. Bluetooth, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, iPod/MP3 Input, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player,...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The 2022 Civic Si Will Definitely Be Available as a Sedan

We're in the midst of a blizzard of 2022 Honda Civic news, and it looks like the flurries will keep on coming until the verdict is rendered on the new Civic Type R—which we've really only been able to speculate about so far. But that's for another time. For today's slice of the Civic pie we finally have a bit more news on the sporty Si: The sedan body style is making a comeback for the new 11th gen Civic's Si variant.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Honda Civic Is All the Car You Need for $15,000

The Honda Civic is arguably the most popular cheap car of all time. For good reason, too. Even in this market, it’s easy to get a good deal on one. Supply is plentiful, and despite the Honda Civic’s hot boy tuner reputation, owners generally take care of their cars. This combination of factors makes America’s favorite sedan the perfect candidate for sneaking in under the high used car market values right now.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Platinum White Pearl Honda Civic Si

LOW MILES - 14,808! EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic 1.5T Races Accord 1.5T To Find The Quicker Sedan

After challenging the 2022 Honda Civic against its competitors, the guys at Throttle House are now drag racing the new sedan against its big brother, the Accord. To even the odds, both models have a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. Despite the same displacement, the engines aren't identical. The one in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy