2022 Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Sedan Is Faster?

The popular model slots in just below the Type R, and may not be available in a hatch this time round. Automotive journalism is straightforward enough when manufacturers release details on upcoming products. The real game is finding out the gossip before there's any official word at all. The latest kernel of hot news surrounds the new Honda Civic Si, the sporty-but-not-outrageous model of the popular commuter car. Honda Canada has just confirmed on Twitter that America's northern neighbor will only see the car in sedan form, sparking questions around what this means for the US market.