Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UBS hires Morgan Stanley bankers to lead U.S. outsourced trading drive

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – UBS has hired two bankers from Morgan Stanley to help build its trading services for hedge funds and asset managers in the United Sates, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank. The new recruitments are a part of...

wiky.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Goodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs#Equity Trading#U S#Hedge Funds#Ubs#Zurich#Reuters#Swiss#Global Head#Head Of Execution Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
Related
Shreveport, LAfinancialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley FA Jumps Ship for Ameriprise

Ameriprise says it has nabbed an experienced financial advisor from Morgan Stanley in Louisiana. Ryan Thompson joins Ameriprise’s independent channel in Shreveport, La., after spending six years as an employee advisor at Morgan Stanley, according to Ameriprise. Thompson has $100 million in client assets, the company says. “I joined Ameriprise...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $88.36 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Tesla Could Trade 'Well Beyond' $900 Price Target Says Morgan Stanley Analyst

Amid rising Chinese regulation concerns, the growing consensus is that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will face increased scrutiny in that market. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" that the firm has long expressed concern on the role of government policies, yet Morgan Stanley continues to recommend Tesla.
Businessb975.com

Deutsche Bank hires Goldman’s Jeffrey Wong for HK banking role

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank has hired Jeffrey Wong from Goldman Sachs to be the bank’s head of Hong Kong investment banking coverage, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Wong spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs where he led the coverage of Hong Kong-based corporate clients,...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Morgan Stanley

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $97, which is approximately 5.40% above the present share price of $92.03. Cassidy expects Morgan Stanley to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Wise joins London market in £8bn debut

(Sharecast News) - Fintech Wise is to make its London debut on Wednesday through a rare direct listing. The cross border payments specialist, formerly known as TransferWise, first announced in June plans to join the London market. It has opted to use a direct listing, however, rather than a traditional...
StocksForbes

Morgan Stanley Stock To Increase Quarterly Dividend By 100%

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has gained 34% YTD, and at its current price of $92 per share, it is trading slightly above its fair value of 89 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The Federal Reserve released its 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test results on 24 June. While the Fed imposed restrictions on dividend payout and share buyback by large banks in 2020 to preserve capital in light of the Covid-19 crisis, it has cleared all the 23 participating financial institutions this year. As a result of the positive stress test results, Morgan Stanley has decided to increase its common stock dividend by 100% to $0.70, beginning the third quarter. Further, it announced a share repurchase plan of $12 billion, which will be valid for the next four quarters.
StocksBusiness Insider

Where Morgan Stanley Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 10 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Morgan Stanley evaluate the company at an average price target of $93.9 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $79.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Vs. Morgan Stanley: A Technical Analysis

Sometimes stocks that are in the same industry have charts that look similar. That’s the case with investment bankers The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Each of them is trading above critical levels. The $348.50 level is important for Goldman. It was resistance in March and...
Businessinvesting.com

Whirlpool Gains As JPMorgan, Goldman Reiterate Confidence

Investing.com – Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR ) rose more than 2.5% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as two banks, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM ), reiterated their faith in the company’s stock. The $280 target at Goldman Sachs represents an upside of almost 29% for the Whirlpool stock....
BusinessUS News and World Report

Deutsche Bank Hires Five Senior Wealth Managers From UBS

ZURICH (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired a team of five wealth managers from UBS, as it seeks to build out its Swiss-based private banking business for wealthy British and Northern European customers. Led by Raoul Zehnder, the team will serve ultra-rich customers and the family offices that manage their...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Morgan Stanley Sees Wide Horizons In Workplaces

Morgan Stanley’s acquisition of E*Trade will bring the firm’s wealth management business and its advisors more opportunities to interact with clients receiving equity awards. In an exclusive interview with WealthManagement.com, Brian McDonald, managing director and co-head of Morgan Stanley at Work, described plans for two new features and ongoing integration plans that are expected to be available before the end of the year.
Business104.1 WIKY

WeWork rival IWG grows to meet COVID-driven shift from big offices

(Reuters) – Britain’s IWG has added more than 100 shared-office spaces to its global network this year, three times as many as in the first half of 2020, as it anticipates a lasting shift from working in large offices. The company has struggled with plummeting occupancy levels in office buildings...
Business101 WIXX

Barclays nabs UBS banker Tan to lead Singapore private bank

ZURICH (Reuters) – Barclays has appointed Evonne Tan, the head of private banking for UBS in Singapore, the British bank said on Tuesday, as it seeks to build upon its corporate and investment banking operations in Asia-Pacific to grab more business with the rich. Barclays has been expanding its private...
Business104.1 WIKY

Nextdoor to go public in $4.3 billion merger with Khosla-backed SPAC

(Reuters) – Nextdoor, a social network that connects neighbors, said on Tuesday it would merge with a blank-check company backed by Khosla Ventures in a deal valued at $4.3 billion. The deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II includes a private investment of $270 million...
Economy104.1 WIKY

Hedge fund Driver Management pushes for sale at Codorus Valley Bancorp

BOSTON (Reuters) – Activist investment firm Driver Management, which specializes in pushing small banks to improve their financial returns, has found a new target and is now urging Codorus Valley Bankcorp Inc to consider letting itself be bought, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Driver Management, founded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,570 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Swiss Life’s (SZLMY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy