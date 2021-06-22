Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darlington, WI

Darlington high schoolers top competition at national science contest

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 16 days ago

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Students from Darlington High School bested the competition in a national science contest, according to a press release. The “Quilt Blockers,” whose members are Laura Weaver and Zach Daly, took first place in the high school division of the 2021 National KidWind Challenge, a contest that tested students’ knowledge of renewable energy, problem-solving and model wind turbines they spent weeks designing.

www.telegraphherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Darlington, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darlington High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy