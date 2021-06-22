Darlington high schoolers top competition at national science contest
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Students from Darlington High School bested the competition in a national science contest, according to a press release. The “Quilt Blockers,” whose members are Laura Weaver and Zach Daly, took first place in the high school division of the 2021 National KidWind Challenge, a contest that tested students’ knowledge of renewable energy, problem-solving and model wind turbines they spent weeks designing.www.telegraphherald.com