In June, Tesla once again significantly increased its EV sales in China, reaching one of the highest levels ever. The total volume (sales and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Reuters and Moneyball's reports) - stands at 33,155 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y, which appears to be the third-highest monthly result ever! The year-over-year growth stands at over 122%!