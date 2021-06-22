Local law enforcement reports
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:. Stacy J. Spratt, 34, of Oelwein, Iowa, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Sunday at Grand Harbor Hotel, 350 Bell St., on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault causing injury, child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that Spratt assaulted her husband, Nicholas M. Spratt, 37, of the same address, on Sunday night in front of a child.www.telegraphherald.com