Advocacy

In times of crises, Lebanon's old must fend for themselves

Trumann Democrat
 16 days ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Tiny and bowed by age, Marie Orfali makes the trip five times a week from her Beirut apartment to the local church, a charity and a nearby soup kitchen to fetch a cooked meal for her and her 84-year-old husband, Raymond. Their only support — Raymond’s $15,000...

www.wabashplaindealer.com
#Beirut#Soup Kitchen#Ap
Advocacy
Advocacy
Country
Lebanon
Society
Society
Middle East
Middle East
Related
WorldMyNorthwest.com

Pope: Lebanon must remain a ‘land of tolerance, pluralism’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis insisted Thursday that Lebanon must remain a “land of tolerance and pluralism” as he welcomed the country’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican to pray for an end to the economic and political crisis that has thrown the country into chaos and threatened its Christian community.
Middle Eastseattlepi.com

Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief

NIHA, Lebanon (AP) — In a village in Lebanon’s scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the date when he hosted his last visitor: Nov. 16, 2019. A month earlier, anti-government protests had exploded across the country over taxes and a...
Energy Industrywhtc.com

Turkey’s Karpowership to resume electricity supply to Lebanon

(Reuters) – Turkey’s Karpowership will resume electricity supply to Lebanon from its two power ships from Tuesday in a decision it said was a goodwill gesture against a backdrop of talks over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels. The company told the government in May that it...
Energy IndustryBBC

Lebanon’s ‘suffocating’ energy crisis

Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic crisis. At its heart is a dysfunctional electricity sector, responsible for almost half of the country's national debt. BBC News Arabic has been investigating allegations of widespread corruption in Lebanon's energy sector, including reports of contamination in the country's fuel oil. And it's...
Lebanon, WIWatertown Daily Times

Ruby's Pantry in Lebanon set Tuesday

LEBANON — Ruby’s Pantry Food distribution will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon on Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. or until all shares are gone. There will be a new traffic pattern at St. Peter’s will host the food distribution from the...
Middle East101.9 KELO-FM

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric hopes for better Saudi relations

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s most senior Christian cleric said on Thursday he hoped for an improvement in ties with Saudi Arabia, which has withheld support for the crisis-torn Lebanese economy because of the rising influence of its arch-enemy Hezbollah. Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown that poses the worst threat...
ReligionTrumann Democrat

EXPLAINER: Who runs the Vatican while pope is hospitalized?

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has detailed laws, rituals and roles to ensure the transfer of power when a pope dies or resigns. But none of them apply when he is sick or even unconscious, and there are no specific norms governing what happens when a pope becomes incapacitated. As...
New Lebanon, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Slogan wanted: Must be catchy, memorable, sum up New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON — The Town of New Lebanon is seeking input for a new slogan. New Lebanon has never had a town slogan, and will be looking for public input for slogan ideas. The town recently adopted a new logo, which will be used for town marketing and branding, and it is not as a replacement for the town seal. New Lebanon’s Business Economic Development was started to help support local businesses and one of its subcommittees is outreach and marketing, Town Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling said.
Middle EastTrumann Democrat

Costly and critical: the battle for a key Yemeni city

MARIB CITY, Yemen (AP) — The two fighters stand shoulder-to-shoulder on a mountain overlook, with a clear view below of the enemy’s position. They are part of the last lines of defense between the government’s last stronghold in Yemen’s north, and the Houthi rebels trying to take it. Hassan Saleh...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo rescuers face ‘heavy smell of bodies’, Israeli soldier helping with search says

An Israeli soldier helping with the relief effort in Surfside, Florida says rescue workers must contend with a number of obstacles, including the odor of corpses beneath the rubble.“They experience a heavy, heavy smell of bodies and to do the actions when you have that smell on the site is a very tough challenge,” Israeli Defense Forces Commander Elad Edri told The Floridian.Mr Edri is at the site of Champlain Towers South, an apartment building that collapsed last week, as part of the Israeli government’s effort to aid the rescue effort. The commander says he and other workers searching...

