Tribeca Festival Reflections

There’s few people in this world that a Black man trusts more than his barber. It’s one of those lifetime relationships that is as hard to get out of as it is to get into. Choosing the person who’s in control of your swag, your beloved hairline, the architect of whatever coveted style you desire – is not a task to be taken lightly. On top of this, your barber can be a confidant, a therapist, an overall ear that’s there to listen to the good, bad or ugly for whatever time you have in that chair. Needless to say, the barbershop is a solace for Black men. The Tribeca Film Fest short, Waves, tapped into this experience flawlessly, adding a few adjustments that could turn the entire experience into a nightmare.