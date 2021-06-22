Tribeca Festival Reflections
Tribeca Festival is loved in the industry because it brings forth so many projects that truly focus on the art of filmmakers. Here are some projects worth checking out:. “The Lost Leonardo” is a gripping documentary that pulls back the curtain to uncover the stranger than fiction story behind how a Salvator Mundi painting came to be the most expensive painting to ever sell at auction. Every moment is a thrill to watch. Director Andreas Koefoed creates this story squarely at the intersection of capitalism and myth-making, posing the question: is this multi-million dollar painting actually by Leonardo, or do certain powerful players simply want it to be?t2conline.com