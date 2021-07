David Peterson’s stay on the injured list could be an extended one, perhaps underscoring the need for the Mets to acquire starting pitching depth. Manager Luis Rojas revealed Saturday that Peterson, who departed his last start with right side discomfort, was diagnosed with an oblique strain — graded between one and two — that will keep him sidelined for up to eight weeks. Rojas added he was told Peterson’s shutdown period could be “a lot less” and the left-hander will be evaluated on a weekly basis.